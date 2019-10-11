Family of man crushed by steel beams seeking answers

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Family members of a 71-year-old truck driver crushed to death by steel beams are demanding answers from investigators nearly a month after the accident.

Sylvester Roulhac was ensuring a load of steel beams were secure on the back of his truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 16. According to authorities, a stack of nearby 40-foot-long, 1,000 pound steel beams became unsecured and crushed him.

Roulhac was alone at the time of the incident, which took place at Kloeckner Metal at 1621 NW 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King following the accident, the effort to recover Roulhac's body took hours as Broward Sherrif's Office Tactical Rescue Team removed one beam at a time. His body was immediately sent to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office to undergo an autopsy.

BSO detectives and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were said to be investigating the accident.

The family has hired an attorney, who will be requesting video footage from the site where Roulhac died. "Our experience is that these types of things are preventable," the attorney said.

Anyone with information on the accident are encouraged to come forward.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.