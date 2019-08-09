Family prepares to say final goodbye to boy who died in day care van

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - The family of Noah Sneed, 2, who died after being left in a hot day care van for several hours, is preparing to lay the beloved toddler to rest.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Noah died July 29 after being left in the van for five hours outside Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool in Oakland Park.

Authorities said the driver of the day care van failed to follow transportation protocol by turning off the child safety alarm in the bus before letting the children off and failing to realize Noah was still in the back of the van when she locked it up.

Authorities said Noah was also not in the proper safety seat and the daily transportation checklist log was not done that day.

Noah's body was discovered later that afternoon.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie stopped by the day care owner's home in Fort Lauderdale Friday to press her for more answers.

She wasn't home.

BSO officials told Finnie the case is still under investigation.

Noah's funeral visitation is being held Friday evening in Fort Lauderdale and his home-going service will be on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.