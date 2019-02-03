Father rescues family after fire breaks out in Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A father rescued his four children late Saturday after a fire broke out in their home in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Sandra King, a spokeswoman for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, said the fire started around 11:15 p.m. in the front bedroom of an apartment in the 600 block of Southwest Ninth Court. The four children -- ages 6, 3, 2 and a newborn -- were in the bedroom when the blaze started and their father, Ryan Rich, was able to get them out before firefighters arrived.

“Just being a father, I did what any father would do. It's simple,” Rich said.

Paramedics transported the children and their the mother to a local hospital as a precaution. A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy who arrived before firefighters was hurt trying to break open a window. He was treated at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross South Florida is assisting the family.

