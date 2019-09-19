FBI agents search for Wells Fargo bank robber

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - FBI agents released the photo of a Pembroke Park bank robber Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows the bank robber walking into a Wells Fargo branch about 4:25 p.m. at 3131 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

According to Special Agent Michael Leverock, there were customers in the bank, but there were no injuries.

Leverock is anyone with information about the bank robber to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

