FBI seeks robber believed to have targeted 2 Walgreens stores in Broward County

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who may have robbed two Walgreens stores this month in Broward County.

One robbery was reported around 10:30 p.m. last Friday at 14501 Miramar Parkway in Miramar.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a cloth covering his face, entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall would not disclose whether any money was taken.

He said no injuries were reported.

The thief fled the area in a silver or gray four-door sedan.

Investigators believe the thief also may have been involved in the robbery of a Walgreens store at 11500 Stirling Road in Cooper City that occurred within an hour after the robbery at the Miramar store.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.