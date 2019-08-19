Fight outside North Lauderdale home leaves 1 man dead

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A fight between two men outside a North Lauderdale home Saturday night left one of them dead, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies were called to an altercation outside a home on Southwest 18th Court just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Winfred Avant, 53, was taken to University Hospital & Medical Center in Tamarac, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but they haven't said how Avant died.

Deputies are temporarily withholding the name of the second man involved.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.