Fire at Lauderhill apartment leads to arson investigation

Police say they were called to a domestic dispute involving two women who live in an apartment that caught fire Wednesday morning in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A fire that sparked Wednesday morning at a Lauderhill apartment is being investigated as an act of arson, police said.

The fire started before sunrise at the Park West Rentals on Northwest 46th Avenue.

Firefighters were called and quickly extinguished the flames.

Police said two women who live in the apartment weren't home at the time of the fire, but they were called to a domestic dispute involving the women Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was contained to one apartment, but several residents were forced out of their homes because of water damage. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

