Fire rescue: Man suffers third-degree burns, falls 50 feet after touching power lines

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man in Broward County is lucky that rescue workers were close by early Tuesday evening.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue workers were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash when a witness alerted them to a man who had allegedly climbed a power pole and touched some live wires.

The man was on fire and fell approximately 50 feet to the ground, authorities said. The accident also caused a loud boom, witnesses said.

Rescue workers said the man was conscious when they got to him.

The man suffered third-degree burns on 60% of his body, in addition to entrance and exit wounds from the shock, authorities said.

A gas station clerk working nearby told Local 10 News that there was a power outage the moment he heard the boom.

