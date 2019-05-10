Firefighters find man dead during apartment fire in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Firefighters found a man dead Thursday night when they responded to a house fire in Broward County's city of Wilton Manors, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department.

Battalion Chief Steven Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, said the firefighters carried the man outside of the house at 201 NW 25 St., in the Jenada Villas' neighborhood.

Firefighters also found two dogs survived the fire.

Paramedics pronounced him dead. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department are investigating the man's death.

