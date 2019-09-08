First court appearance for North Lauderdale mother charged in drowning deaths of 2 brothers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida mother facing charges in relation to the drowning deaths of her two young sons appeared in a Broward County courtroom.

Wildline Joseph, 23, went in front of a judge Sunday.

She and another defendant, John Lynn Jr., are each facing two charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Joseph's court hearing was reset for Monday in order for her to have an attorney present.

Family members found Joseph's children submerged in a community pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale earlier this year.

Ja'Kye Joseph, 6, and his brother Branario Minto, 5, were pronounced dead after being taken to Northwest Medical Center.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators said the boys had been underwater for almost two hours before they were found.

Joseph and Lynn remain behind bars at the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail on a $250,000 bond.

