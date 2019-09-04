Florida man arrested for fleeing police, intentionally hitting deputy with car

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday night they said intentionally hit an officer with his car after being pulled over.

According to police, 29-year-old Darriell Rogers fled from Miramar Police when officers tried conducting a traffic stop.

That led to another attempted traffic stop, this time by BSO deputies and Hallandale Beach police officers near the I-95 exit ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police said Rogers pulled over briefly but then began driving off, hitting a deputy with his car in the process.

The BSO deputy and a Hallandale Beach police officer fired their guns at Rogers' car as he fled, but no one was hit, authorities said.

According to BSO, Miramar Police officers caught up with Rogers a short time later near Southwest 68th Avenue and East Woodscape Drive in Miramar.

Both Rogers and the BSO deputy were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police charged Rogers with attempted premeditated murder and fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property.

