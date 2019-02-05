Former Margate Commissioner David McLean convicted of public corruption charges

David McLean, 56, was convicted Feb. 4 of seven federal charges.

MARGATE, Fla. - Former Margate Commissioner David McLean was convicted Monday night of seven criminal charges, Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday.

McLean, 56, was convicted of one count of bribery by a public servant, two counts of unlawful compensation, three counts of official misconduct and one count of theft. All seven charges are felonies.

Following the conclusion of his trial, jurors found that McLean had used his influence as an elected official to secure political favors for his landlord at a strip mall on State Road 7, where he ran a tiki bar.

Prosecutors said the landlord gave McLean cash payments in exchange for the favors.

McLean was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

He could face at least four years in state prison when he is sentenced.

McLean is expected to be sentenced by Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan on March 12.

