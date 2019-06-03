Former Miami-Dade school board member arrested after shooting at police

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A former Miami-Dade County school board member was arrested Sunday after opening fire on police officers in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Solomon Stinson faces charges in connection with Sunday's incident in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall outside the AMC movie theater.

That's where Stinson, 81, was involved in some sort of dispute and opened fire, police said.

Stinson served 14 years on the school board before retiring in 2010.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said Stinson got into an argument with a man about a parking space before shooting the back window of the man's car and driving away.

Police officers spotted Stinson fleeing the area and followed him.

Stinson opened fire at pursuing police officers near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street, where officers returned fire, Feiner said.

As Stinson continued driving west on Sheridan Street, he lost control of his car and crashed into a wooded area, where it caught fire, Feiner said.

Stinson tried to run but was eventually taken into custody, Feiner said. He was not shot.

"(Officers) took a perimeter position in the area and they were able to observe the suspect laying down, and they could also observe the firearm that he had in his possession near him," Capt. Al Xiques said.

No officers were injured in the shootout, Feiner added.

Stinson was taken to Memorial Hospital West to be treated for minor injuries that he likely incurred during the crash, Feiner said. He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

