Former student accused of making social media threat against West Broward High School

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A former student of West Broward High School is accused of making a threat on social media against the school, authorities announced Thursday.

Pembroke Pines police said officers have located the teen but did not immediately release the suspect's identity.

It's unclear whether the student will face charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"There (are) no threats to the school at this time," the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a news release.

A Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman said the school "is taking extra safety and security measures as a precaution, and operating a normal schedule."

Further details regarding the threat were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.