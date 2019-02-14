Former volunteer hockey coach arrested on child porn charges

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A former volunteer high school hockey coach has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities announced Thursday.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release, Nicholas Gullman, 32, of Lauderhill, was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities received information last month from an internet service provider that he was uploading images of child pornography.

Detectives said the images included 50 pictures of boys who appeared to be between the ages of 10 and 14 in lewd poses or engaged in sexual acts.

"There are a number of other images that show young males in the nude or in sexually provocative poses that are unnatural for children," the news release stated.

Detectives said they also found images of teenage boys in a locker room in various stages of undress. Authorities said the images appeared to have been secretly recorded.

According to the BSO, Gullman worked as a volunteer ice hockey coach for St. Thomas Aquinas, but stopped coaching in early 2018. A representative from the school, however, said Gullman actually volunteered for a hockey club that is not affiliated with the school.

Regardless, detectives believe there may be local victims.

Gullman was arrested on 19 counts of possessing images that depict child sexual conduct and one count of entering child pornography on a computer.

Anyone who believes they are a victim, or anyone with further information about Gullman, is asked to call Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5239.

