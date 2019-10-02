Fort Lauderdale police officer injured in Pompano Beach crash during chase

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale police officer was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street during a police chase.

A view from Sky 10 showed the police cruiser smashed into the side of another car.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone, patrol officers spotted a black 2012 Jaguar at 10:16 a.m. in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue that had been involved in a carjacking robbery.

Figone said officers followed the car as it headed north on Interstate 95 before exiting at Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Figone said the Jaguar was involved in a separate crash that did not involve any police officers before the two people inside were taken into custody.

The suspects' identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.