Franklin Academy student's manipulated Instagram post leads to arrest

Police say a 14-year-old student at Franklin Academy posted this picture of another teenager on Instagram, adding the message "Gn Franklin."

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after posting a picture of another teenager holding an airsoft gun and wearing a tactical vest, along with a message threatening his school, police said.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said the teen who posted the image is a student at Franklin Academy.

Conwell said the picture included the messages "see you Monday" and "Gn Franklin." She said the original image had been shared to a private chat group and only included the "see you Monday" text.

Conwell said the teen took the image without the other teen's knowledge, added the statement "Gn Franklin" and posted it to his public Instagram page. She said "Gn" is shorthand for good night.

She said when police interviewed the teen, he admitted to manipulating and posting the picture but said he didn't intend for it to be considered a threat to the school.

Conwell said the teen in the picture was photographed several weeks ago while he was airsoft shooting with friends.

The teen who posted the picture faces a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Conwell said the teen in the picture won't be charged.

