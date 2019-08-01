Deputy killed in Deerfield Beach crash to be laid to rest

Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, who was hired by the Broward Sheriff's Office in 2018, was killed in a crash at Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a crash in Deerfield Beach is being laid to rest.

The funeral for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz will be held Thursday at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.

Nimitz, 30, was killed July 21 when his cruiser collided with a Toyota Tundra pickup truck at Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street.

A funeral procession for the deputy will leave West Palm Beach at 8 a.m. en route to Fort Lauderdale.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.



