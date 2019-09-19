1 seriously injured in crash involving garbage truck in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a garbage truck in Lauderhill.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on West Commercial Boulevard near Northwest 64th Avenue.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said a car traveling east on Commercial Boulevard collided with the truck, which was making a left turn.

The driver had to be cut from the car.

Santiago said the driver of the car was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

All lanes of Commercial Boulevard were closed between Northwest 64th and 70th avenues during the crash investigation.

