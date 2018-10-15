Girl, 12, arrested after threatening Nova Middle, Nova High on Instagram

DAVIE, Fla. - A 12-year-old girl was arrested Sunday after she posted threatening messages against Nova Middle School and Nova High School on Instagram, police said.

The posts included threats of violence and pictures of guns, along with the statement, "Who ready to die."

According to a probable cause affidavit, the sixth-grade student at Nova Middle School told police it was a prank and that she was "put up to posting the messages."

"It's not a joke," Davie police Detective Vivian Gallinal said. "We're not taking it as a joke."

A call went out to parents Sunday night from Nova Middle School's principal notifying them of the threat and letting them know police were investigating.

These are just some of the threatening Instagram posts directed at Nova High and Nova Middle schools.

"It's ridiculous because, like, people say things to make other people scared for no reason when there's nothing really going to happen," Nova High School junior Brian Barbot told Local 10 News.

Davie police said officers would be on campus Monday.

The girl was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

