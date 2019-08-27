Girl, 3, who survived Pembroke Pines triple shooting to stay with cousin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl who police said was the only survivor in a murder-suicide at a home in Pembroke Pines is now in the custody of a cousin while the dependency process begins.

According to authorities, the toddler's father, Pablo Colon Jr., 35, fatally shot his wife, Sandra Colon, 36, his mother-in-law, Olga Alvarez, 61, and his other 3-year-old daughter Sunday night before taking his own life.

The shooting was reported at the family's home inside the gated Grand Palms Golf and Country Club community near the 1600 block of Southwest 156th Avenue.

Police said the surviving daughter was injured but has since been released from a hospital.

Relatives of both deceased parents crowded into Tuesday's shelter hearing inside a Broward County courtroom.

Broward County Judge Shari Africk Olefson expressed her amazement at the large number of relatives who showed up on behalf of the young girl.

Olefson explained the process as relatives expressed interest in visitation rights to help the child cope in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Another court proceeding is set for Friday as the child's therapeutic needs are being met.

Olefson told relatives that it would be up to the child and what is in the child's best interest in deciding who gets visitation.

Relatives, many of whom were crying and hugging each other outside the courtroom, declined to speak with reporters.

A motive for the murder-suicide remains unclear.

