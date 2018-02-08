High school student in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A high school student was critically injured Thursday morning after she was struck by an SUV in Davie, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Nova Drive.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said the girl was walking to her bus stop when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Nova Drive.

The driver continued driving for a short distance, made a U-turn and returned to the scene, Leone said.

Authorities do not believe that the driver was attempting to leave the scene.

Leone said the victim was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

It's unclear which school she attends.

The incident comes several months after two teenage girls died after being struck by a car near Western High School in Davie.

Police said Alicia Cerrato, 15, and Andrea De Las Salas were hit by a car Nov. 3 while crossing Southwest 136th Avenue on their way to the St. Bonaventure Family Festival near their school.

Police said the 18-year-old driver who struck them with his Dodge Neon stayed at the scene and has not been cited.

Police do not believe that speed was a factor in that crash.

No other details were immediately released about Thursday's crash.

