Broward

High school student in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Davie

Driver made U-turn after crash, returned to scene, police say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
Headline Goes Here

DAVIE, Fla. - A high school student was critically injured Thursday morning after she was struck by an SUV in Davie, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Nova Drive.

More Davie Headlines

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said the girl was walking to her bus stop when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Nova Drive.

The driver continued driving for a short distance, made a U-turn and returned to the scene, Leone said.

Authorities do not believe that the driver was attempting to leave the scene.

Longshot of teen struck by suv in Davie

Leone said the victim was taken to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

It's unclear which school she attends.

The incident comes several months after two teenage girls died after being struck by a car near Western High School in Davie.

Police said Alicia Cerrato, 15, and Andrea De Las Salas were hit by a car Nov. 3 while crossing Southwest 136th Avenue on their way to the St. Bonaventure Family Festival near their school. 

Police said the 18-year-old driver who struck them with his Dodge Neon stayed at the scene and has not been cited.

Police do not believe that speed was a factor in that crash. 

No other details were immediately released about Thursday's crash.

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.