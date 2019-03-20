Hit-and-run driver flees after taking 4-year-old to hospital, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman who struck a 4-year-old boy with her car but fled after taking the boy and his family to the hospital.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said a mother and her three children were walking in the 2700 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes around 1 p.m. last Thursday when the woman's Chrysler 200 struck the boy and his brother, who was riding in a stroller.

The 4-year-old boy needed medical attention, but his brother was unhurt.

The woman drove the family to Plantation General Hospital and helped them to emergency room entrance, Oglesby said. She then fled in her car, keeping the family's stroller, Oglesby said.

The hospital's surveillance cameras recorded the driver with the family.

Doctors said the 4-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police described the woman's car as a Chrysler 200 with white or silver paint.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Detective Donnard Huneke at 954-321-4842 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

