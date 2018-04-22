Hollywood police search for missing 64-year-old man

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a 64-year-old man who officers said may suffer from early-onset dementia.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said Terrance Tatem was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Johnson Street. Police said Tatem may have gotten into a cab and traveled to Miami.

Grossman said Tatem is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Tatem's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

