Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide in Pembroke Pines, authorities say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A husband and wife were killed in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers were called to a home in the area of Northwest 76th Avenue and Sixth Street just after 9 a.m. after someone called the police department and said four children who live at the home hadn't’t attended school for a week.

Police said officers found the homeowner outside his house and he appeared to be impaired.

Authorities said the man was asked by officers if he was drunk or on drugs, to which he replied, "Yes."

According to police, the man said he was going through hard times because his wife had left him.

The man repeatedly placed his hands in his shorts' pockets and shot himself in the head as officers were trying to search him, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said four children under the age of 10 were found in the home, but all showed no signs of physical injuries.

Police said the body of a woman, later discovered to be the man's wife, was found in a rear bedroom. It appeared that she had been dead for several days, authorities said.

Police did not disclose the woman's cause of death.

Her and her husband's identities have not yet been publicly released.

