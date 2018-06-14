'I think an alligator got this lady,' 911 caller says of Davie attack

DAVIE, Fla. - Police have released the 911 call made in the moments after a woman was fatally attacked by alligator at a Davie park.

"I think an alligator got this lady," a man told a 911 dispatcher after last Friday's attack at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said Shizuka Matsuki, 47, of Plantation, was attacked by a 12-foot, 6-inch gator while she was walking her dogs.

"One dog is still hanging out in the water, and I seen a huge alligator," the man said in the 911 call released Thursday.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the dispatcher that he saw two dogs near the parking lot, but the other was by the lake. He said the woman who was walking them was nowhere to be seen.

"There's a big alligator hanging out right there," the 911 caller said.

The gator was eventually captured, and Matsuki's body was found later that night. Sources told Local 10 News that her arm had been found inside the gator.

Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park has been closed since the attack. Davie plans to place signage warning people of alligators, snakes and other wildlife at all town parks with bodies of water.

