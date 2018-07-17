ICE protesters vow to continue demonstrations despite arrests

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A group of protesters who blocked the entrance to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center Monday in Pompano Beach vow to continue their demonstrations despite several arrests this week.

Seven protesters were arrested, six of whom were taken to the Broward County Main Jail after Monday's protest at the detention facility on Powerline Road, just north of Sample Road. The seventh protester was taken to North Broward Bureau.

Most of the protesters bailed out Tuesday morning.

Protesters told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that it was worth getting arrested to protest the immigration policies of the Trump administration.

The protesters, who were arrested on trespassing charges, ran out of jail to receive a hero's welcome from their friends.

"I think it was a huge success," Miryam Solomon, who was among those arrested, said.

"We were able to inconvenience ICE officers, which was our main goal, and draw attention to the issues of how ICE officers are destroying black and brown families," Alexis Butler added.

Two protesters locked themselves to a fence with a bike lock Monday, while others tied themselves to a car blocking the entrance of the facility.

It was a dramatic demonstration to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and the private companies that run the prisons, where undocumented immigrants are held.

"No human being is illegal on stolen land," protester Flavia Franco said. "This is a nation made of immigrants, and unless you're a native to this continent, this is not our land."

First responders had to use electric saws to cut through the metal locks and remove the demonstrators.

Several social justice groups banded together to organize the protest.

Now that they're out of jail, activists are planning to get back to work.

"What we're asking is (for) an end to all deportations. We're asking for asylum now and to abolish ICE," Franco said.

Protesters are planning to be back at it again Wednesday morning with a protest at the ICE field office in Miramar.

