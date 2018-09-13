Impact windows prevent burglars from breaking into North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Impact windows recently prevented two burglars from breaking into a home in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Thursday, which captured the incident in late July.

Deputies said two men were seen walking past the home around 8:40 p.m. July 27 before one of the men knocks on the front door.

After getting no answer at the door, the two men jumped over the fence and into the backyard, deputies said.

Authorities said one burglar then used a large paver to try to break the window.

Surveillance video shows him trying five times to break the window, but he was unsuccessful.

Deputies said his accomplice picked up the paver and made another 11 attempts to break the window before admitting defeat.

Deputies said the crooks did break at least one window, but it set off the home alarm system, which caused the thieves to run off.

Anyone with information about the men's identities is asked to call Detective Tony Hierrezuelo at 954-722-5800. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

