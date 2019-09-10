Incense causes fire at Lauderhill apartment building, woman tells authorities

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill firefighters extinguished a large blaze Tuesday morning at an apartment building.

The incident was reported at The Manors of Inverrary apartment building at 4164 Inverrary Drive.

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez went to scene and was told by a resident that the entire building had been evacuated.

"The property manager was like, 'Everybody out the building. Everybody out the building.' So I went upstairs and I got my wife. I said, 'Let's go. We gotta go,'" Luis Albelo said.

Albelo said a woman who lives in the apartment from where the fire originated told firefighters that she had lit incense before the fire erupted inside her unit.

"She said it was the incense she left on," Albelo said. "She's a Puerto Rican, single lady that stays there. She just moved in."

Perez was told that about 12 units were damaged from smoke or water.

Authorities said one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

