Multiple injuries reported in school bus crash on I-595

DAVIE, Fla. - More than a dozen children were injured in a crash involving a school bus Friday morning on Interstate 595 in Davie.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes just before the University Drive exit.

Davie's fire chief said most of the injuries appeared to be minor, but about a dozen children and four adults were taken to area hospitals.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola later confirmed that 14 children were among those injured. He said the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Plantation General Hospital.

According to Feola, no serious injuries were reported.

A view from Sky 10 appeared to show just one lane getting by as emergency vehicles blocked the lanes.

It was not immediately known where the bus was going at the time of the crash, but Feola said the bus was from World of Kids Transportation.

Families of those involved in the crash may call Feola at 954-242-3340 for reunification information.

