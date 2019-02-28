Inmate removed from Broward County courtroom after overturning podium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An inmate was removed from a Broward County courtroom Thursday morning after causing a disturbance.

Video from the hearing, at which multiple inmates were present, shows Bradley Quimbley, 32, being called to the podium.

Quimbley's calm demeanor quickly changed after the judge told him his bond was being revoked.

The video shows Quimbley tossing the podium over to the side as two deputies grab him.

The deputies eventually dragged Quimbley out of the courtroom and the hearing continued.

Quimbley is being held on a second-degree petty theft charge stemming from a case in Hollywood. Jail records show the charge was his second offense.



