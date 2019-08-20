Inspector orders South Florida Family Dollar to eradicate rodent issue

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - The shelves have been cleared in an aisle of the Family Dollar store in Oakland Park after a major rodent issue was recently discovered inside the store.

A food safety inspector has ordered the staff to eradicate the rodent issue in the store or all the shelves will be cleared of food.

The Family Dollar is located at 2901 West Oakland Park Blvd., west of Interstate 95.

The store was inspected Wednesday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

According to the inspector, rodent droppings too numerous to count were found below the pet food shelving.

The inspector saw a gnawed bag of Gravy Train dog food, as well.

Numerous ants were also found on the floor near the laundry detergent shelves.

Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier visited the store Tuesday morning and found the shelves cleared of any product in the affected area.

The store has several aisles of other food that is still for sale.

The inspector said all the retail pet food shelving must be cleaned and sanitized before it can be used again.

If evidence of a pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, the inspector said a "stop-use order" will be issued on all receiving areas of the Family Dollar and the store will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items.

