Investigation underway after possible double homicide in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible double homicide after a couple was discovered dead inside their mobile home in Pompano Beach on Friday.

Deputies said the bodies of Marc and Rita Gagne were discovered by a neighbor at 770 Birdie Lane in Pompano Beach.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4262. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.