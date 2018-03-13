Jewel thief pillages beach house as homeowner sleeps, video shows

LAUDERDALE-BY-SEA, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for a thief who looted a Lauderdale-By-The-Sea beach house while the homeowner slept.

The victim's home security cameras captured the man searching the home for valuables in the early morning hours of Jan. 20. Deputies said the thief entered through an unlocked door and took several items of jewelry, including earrings, bracelets and necklaces, from a closet.

Deputies said the man left a trail of jewelry containers on the beach.

Deputies described the thief as having a thin build and a tattoo on his right arm. Deputies believe the same man is responsible for other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Danny Mursell at 954-640-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

