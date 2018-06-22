Killers intentionally targeted rapper XXXTentacion, report says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy was the victim of a targeted crime during an ambush, records show according to TMZ.

Deputies reportedly have surveillance video of the 20-year-old rapper inside the RIVA Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach, while the suspected gunmen walked inside, left the store and waited for him to walk out.

After the rapper left the dealership on Monday afternoon, detectives believe the driver of an SUV blocked him, and two men jumped out of the passenger side of an SUV armed with guns, according to records TMZ had access to.

There was a "brief struggle" during the "possible robbery" before the shooting, the BSO records show, according to TMZ. Deputies said the men removed a bag from his car and fled after shooting him. He was shot about 4 p.m. and doctors at Broward Health North declared him dead about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dedrick Williams, who wasn't the shooter, and are searching for the two other suspects. Williams, according to the report, was driving the SUV blocking the rapper from leaving.

"We are hoping that we make further arrests as we progress," Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.

Candles, notes, toys, balloons and graffiti surround the area where he was shot and hundreds of fans have turned out to pay their respects.

On Friday, fans were planning to attend a march starting at 8 p.m. at 926 E. Sample Rd. to the site where he was killed for a vigil until Midnight.

