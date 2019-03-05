Woman detained after 'disturbance' in front office of Pembroke Pines school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Lakeside Elementary School in Pembroke Pines was placed on a precautionary Code Red lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to "a disturbance in the front office area," authorities said.

Pembroke Pines police said an irate mother was detained and there are no safety risks to students or staffers.

"The scene is contained," the police department tweeted.

A Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed the lockdown has since been lifted.

No other details were immediately released.



