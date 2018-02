POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The landing gear of a small plane collapsed while landing at the Pompano Beach Air Park.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the right landing gear of a Piper PA-28 collapsed while landing on runway 10.

There were two people on board, but no injuries were reported.

