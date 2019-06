BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A large brush fire was burning Monday in the Florida Everglades in west Broward County.

The fire, which currently consumes 15,500 acres, is situated less than four miles west of Highway U.S. 27 and about a mile north of Interstate-75.

