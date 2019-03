Firefighters are called to Endeavour Primary Learning Center in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill elementary school has been evacuated because of a fire.

The Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department said on Twitter that Endeavour Primary Learning Center on Northwest 56th Avenue was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

