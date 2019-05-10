Lauderhill man accused of recording up women's skirts at Sawgrass Mills

Derryck McKnight, 21, is accused of recording up women's skirts at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Lauderhill man admitted he "did something stupid" after taking pictures and videos up women's skirts at the Sawgrass Mills mall, police said.

Derryck McKnight, 21, was arrested Thursday by Sunrise police on a charge of video voyeurism.

According to a police report, a Marshalls loss prevention officer saw McKnight "walking the store using a cellphone to purposely take pictures and/or video under women's skirts."

When confronted, McKnight admitted to recording "several different women while at the mall," police said.

McKnight gave police permission to unlock his cellphone, revealing several different views underneath women's skirts and locations in the mall, police said.

According to the report, McKnight said he "did something stupid" and confessed to making smaller video clips that he sells for $25 or more on Tumblr.

McKnight was being held in the main Broward County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.