Lauderhill man arrested after woman's body found on side of road

Romeo Smith faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Lauderhill man was arrested Thursday after a woman was found dead last week on the side of a road, authorities announced Friday.

Romeo Smith, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Cassandra Fair, 30, was fatally shot July 12 before her body was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. that day on the side of a road in Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Fair was sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV as it traveled north on Northwest 18th Drive when Smith repeatedly shot her.

Authorities said Fair either jumped or was pushed from the SUV in the 1400 block of Northwest 18th Drive.

Witnesses saw a Cadillac Escalade leaving the area and found Fair lying on the side of the road.

She was taken to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.