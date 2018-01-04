Lauderhill police arrest man in New Year's Eve killing

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of killing his former roommate at a New Year's Eve party.

Police said Shevon Salmon, of Miramar, was arrested Tuesday. According to the arrest report, Salmon confessed to fatally shooting 26-year-old Paul Nelson just before 11 p.m inside a home in the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Court.

Salmon said he shot Nelson as the victim sat on a couch, the report said. Other party guests intervened and one of them disarmed Salmon, the report said. He then fled the scene and got a cab back to his home in Miramar, the report said.

Officers found later Nelson outside the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salmon told police he went to high school with Nelson in Jamaica and the two had lived together in Miramar, but he did not say why he killed Nelson. Police did disclose a possible motive.

When questioned by officers Tuesday, Salmon told police he attended the party and left after the shooting.

One of the officers asked Salmon if he knew who shot Nelson and Salmon replied he did. When the officer pressed for a name, Salmon said, "I did."

Police later held a lineup and witnesses correctly identified Salmon as the gunman, the report said.

Salmon faces a charge of first-degree murder. Salmon is currently being held in the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.