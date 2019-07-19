2 people hospitalized after Lauderhill shooting, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in Lauderhill, police said.

An investigation is underway in the 5200 block of Northwest 24th Court.

Police said a man and woman were both shot in the upper torso.

The woman, who was found in a parking lot by responding officers, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said.

The man was taken by a bystander to Florida Medical Center. Police said he was then transferred to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not known.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. The relationship between the victims is not known.

