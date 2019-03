LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police have found a missing 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department said Kendrick Mormant was last seen around 5 p.m. in the block of 2200 Northwest 58th Avenue. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

