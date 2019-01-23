Lauderhill police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitute

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill police sergeant is facing potential jail time over accusations that he solicited a prostitute, authorities said.

The incident involving Jason Scott Mahle, 36, allegedly occurred Jan. 12 in St. Petersburg.

According to a notice to appear, Mahle responded to an online ad soliciting sex and inquired about oral sex and anal sex.

Police said he agreed to pay the prostitute $200.

According to the notice, Mahle confessed to the allegations against him.

He faces one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Lauderhill police spokesman Michael Santiago said the police chief is aware of the incident and Mahle has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Santiago said an investigation has also been launched by Internal Affairs.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.