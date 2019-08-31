List of gas stations out of fuel Friday night in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Broward County on Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.
- Chevron at 11491 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
- Gas N Go at 1040 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach
- Exxon at 5190 S State Road 7, Davie
- Exxon Mobil at 7100 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale
- Mobil at 5990 S. University Drive, Davie
- Marathon, 345 West State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale
- 7-Eleven at 5590 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale
- Mobil at 26 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
- 7-Eleven at 6399 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
- Ferrara Auto Service Center at 2000 Sheridan St., Hollywood
- Chevron at 1600 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park
- Shell at 3091 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park
- Marathon at 7191 Pembroke Road, Pembroke Pines
- Mobil at 12351 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines
- Marathon at 9797 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation
- Valero at 6000 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise
- Shell at 700 North University Drive, Tamarac
- 7 Eleven at 4490 Weston Road, Weston
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.
"
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.