List of gas stations out of fuel Friday night in Broward County

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Broward County on Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

Chevron at 11491 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

Gas N Go at 1040 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach

Beach Exxon at 5190 S State Road 7, Davie

Exxon Mobil at 7100 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale

Mobil at 5990 S. University Drive, Davie

Marathon, 345 West State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale

7-Eleven at 5590 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Ave., Fort Lauderdale Mobil at 26 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

7-Eleven at 6399 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

Ferrara Auto Service Center at 2000 Sheridan St., Hollywood

Chevron at 1600 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park

Shell at 3091 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park

Marathon at 7191 Pembroke Road, Pembroke Pines

Mobil at 12351 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines

Marathon at 9797 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation

Valero at 6000 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise

Shell at 700 North University Drive, Tamarac

7 Eleven at 4490 Weston Road, Weston



For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

