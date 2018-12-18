Loved ones mourn teen killed on bicycle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Overcome with grief, a woman bent over in tears Tuesday at the site of a bicycle crash in Pembroke Pines that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

The woman then walked over and collapsed on her knees in the middle of the street.

Those around her carried her back to the sidewalk for safety.

Another person at the scene, Naim Shabani, told Local 10 News he's a friend of the victim's family.

"I just came from the family right now," he said. "Oh my God. You don't want to go through -- to see what these two parents, what they are going through."

Police said the teen, identified Tuesday as Bora D. Duz, was riding his bicycle around 8 p.m. Monday when he crashed his bike. Investigators initially believed that he had been killed in a hit-and-run crash, but later determined that only the bike was involved in the accident.

The deadly collision happened in the northbound lanes of Northwest 196th Avenue near Taft Street.

Police said a passerby saw the wounded teen, badly bleeding, and called 911.

"I'd like to say thank you to that person," Shabani said. "I don't know who is it, but the family will probably say the same thing to him."

Despite doctors' best efforts, the teen succumbed to his injuries at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Shabani said the teenager is from Turkey, had a brother and was a nice person, smart and ambitious.

"His father is a very educated engineer and both of the kids (were) trying to go in the same path as the father," Shabani said.

A rideout will be held for Duz at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Trail Park.

