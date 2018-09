PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A mail carrier was robbed by two males Thursday in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The robbery occurred in the Cinnamon Ridge neighborhood in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 87th Terrace.

Police said unknown weapons were used in the robbery.

The thieves fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.