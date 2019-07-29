Man, 18, pleads not guilty to added charges related to alleged drugging, assault of teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is facing additional charges in connection with two cases involving teenage girls he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

Jorge Martinez was arraigned in court Monday on charges of sexual battery on a helpless victim and delivery of alprazolam in connection with one case, and lewd or lascivious battery in connection with the other case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases.

Martinez appeared in bond court over the weekend in connection with the new battery charges added to the cases involving two separate victims.

He was first charged after police said he drugged and raped a 15-year-old girl and filmed her naked. The video was streamed on social media.

According to authorities, the victim suffered organ failure and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Since Local 10 News reported on that victim in late June, another teen girl came forward with accusations against Martinez.

According to an arrest report, the 15-year-old engaged in sexual activity with Martinez on June 19 after she left her home in Miramar and met up with him.

Police said the girl's mother woke up to get ready for work and discovered her daughter was not in her room.

Authorities said the mother contemplated calling police but instead called her daughter's cellphone multiple times in hopes that she would answer.

According to the arrest report, the girl eventually called her mother back from a private number but refused to tell her mother where she was.

After then giving her mother various locations, she eventually told her she was at the Westland Mall in Hialeah, where her mother picked her up.

Police said the mother took her daughter to a Miami-Dade County police station to document the incident, and an officer referred the woman to the Miramar Police Department.

Authorities said the teen told an officer she had been with Martinez and engaged in sexual activity with him after he provided her with marijuana to smoke. She said Martinez knew her age.

The girl's mother told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer on Monday that the teen needed some time away and is visiting relatives in Cuba.

"She feels scared (that) when she comes back from Cuba and goes back to school, that maybe any friend of that guy will attack her," the teen's mother said.

The woman said her daughter is getting therapy to cope with what happened to her and she can't imagine how the other victim's family must be feeling.

She said she was relieved to hear Martinez is still in jail, but was frustrated when told that he pleaded not guilty Monday.

"As a mom, I feel really bad. I feel so angry because he knows what he did," she said.

Martinez was denied bond and will remain in jail while he awaits trial.

