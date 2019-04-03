Man, 21, arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Pompano Beach

Brandon Woollery, 21, has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Pompano Beach, authorities announced Wednesday.

Brandon Woollery, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old John Altidor.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of a person in distress just before 10 p.m. March 3 and arrived at 460 NW 42nd Court to find the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Deputies said Altidor, of Pompano Beach, was taken by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to Broward Health North, where he died.

A motive for the attack has not been released by authorities.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



